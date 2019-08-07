Open Text (OTEX) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $3.80 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Caxton Associates LP Lowered by $7.77 Million Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 99,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 694,978 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.66 million, down from 794,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 369,609 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 48.65 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72B for 10.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,671 shares to 10,267 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 5.27M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.21M shares. The New York-based Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pentwater Capital LP invested in 75,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomas White reported 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Fincl In owns 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,283 shares. Value Advisers Ltd has invested 11.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meridian holds 91,997 shares. Garnet Equity Holdings holds 6.47% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc holds 2.38% or 8.28M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arbor Invest Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,743 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 9,141 shares. 774,322 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,024 shares to 73,470 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).