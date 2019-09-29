Open Text (OTEX) EPS Estimated At $0.32; Profile of 11 Analysts Covering Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.88% above currents $277.54 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. See Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $329.0000 New Target: $318.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $315.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $335.0000 New Target: $322.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $315.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $320 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $325 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $288.0000 New Target: $327.0000 Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $320.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $312.0000 New Target: $323.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 146.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. OTEX’s profit would be $86.43 million giving it 31.67 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Open Text Corporation’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 257,202 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.73 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 49.38 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal London Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 191,338 shares. Old Dominion Incorporated invested in 28,432 shares. Bowen Hanes Communications Incorporated holds 1.58% or 124,690 shares. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated accumulated 18,444 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 81,643 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 90,706 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co owns 3.92 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.3% or 872,278 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,600 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 227,561 shares stake. Tributary Capital Llc accumulated 2,050 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has 8,055 shares. Caprock Grp has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).