Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.90 N/A 1.02 41.88 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zendesk Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Open Text Corporation and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s consensus target price is $95.5, while its potential upside is 21.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Open Text Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Open Text Corporation.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.