Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

We will be comparing the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 38 3.97 N/A 1.02 39.22 Workiva Inc. 49 10.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility & Risk

Open Text Corporation’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Workiva Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Open Text Corporation and Workiva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Workiva Inc. is $44.33, which is potential -26.76% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.