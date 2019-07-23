Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 4.07 N/A 1.02 39.22 PagerDuty Inc. 48 27.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Open Text Corporation and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Open Text Corporation and PagerDuty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.8% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has weaker performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.