Open Text Corporation (OTEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 4.00 N/A 1.02 39.22 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.49 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Open Text Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Open Text Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that Open Text Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Castlight Health Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Open Text Corporation and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Castlight Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 183.91% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 1.2% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Open Text Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Castlight Health Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.