Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.63 N/A 1.02 41.88 My Size Inc. 1 572.45 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Open Text Corporation and My Size Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Open Text Corporation and My Size Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Open Text Corporation and My Size Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 0%. Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance while My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Open Text Corporation beats My Size Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.