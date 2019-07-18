Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Open Text Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Open Text Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.30% 3.60% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Open Text Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation N/A 39 39.22 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Open Text Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Open Text Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 136.60%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Open Text Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Open Text Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.