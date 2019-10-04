Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Contrasting side by side

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.38 264.58M 1.02 41.88 DropCar Inc. 1 0.00 3.45M -8.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Open Text Corporation and DropCar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Open Text Corporation and DropCar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 661,450,000.00% 7.3% 3.6% DropCar Inc. 443,958,306.52% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Open Text Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s 186.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, DropCar Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Open Text Corporation and DropCar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 1.6%. About 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Open Text Corporation had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors DropCar Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.