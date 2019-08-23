Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Comparison side by side

Both Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.68 N/A 1.02 41.88 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

Demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Open Text Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Open Text Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Borqs Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Open Text Corporation had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.