Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 3.58 N/A 1.02 41.88 Benefitfocus Inc. 38 3.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Open Text Corporation and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Open Text Corporation and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus price target of $58.4, with potential upside of 135.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.