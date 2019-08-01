Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) Contrasting side by side

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 3.99 N/A 1.02 39.22 Amber Road Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Open Text Corporation and Amber Road Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Open Text Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. From a competition point of view, Amber Road Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Amber Road Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Open Text Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amber Road Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.4% of Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Amber Road Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Open Text Corporation was less bullish than Amber Road Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Open Text Corporation beats Amber Road Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.