Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Valuation Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Stake by $1.80 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Lifted Position in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by $4.28 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 176.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 91,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 142,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 345,619 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 269,042 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Lp reported 498,501 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 6,379 shares. M&R Mgmt has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 63,400 were reported by Carlson Cap L P. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 181 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,500 shares. New England Research And Inc owns 9,350 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based At Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 5,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 14,864 shares. Fort LP owns 6,311 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 20,592 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,385 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 530,780 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 181,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).