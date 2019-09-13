Open Text Com (OTEX) Stock Value Rose While Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Stock Price Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Increased Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 261,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.88M, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 266,619 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 253,285 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,778 shares to 27,976 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,741 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 24.97 million shares or 33.57% less from 37.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Inc owns 1,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 137,898 shares. 36,632 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 15,466 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,548 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 115,641 shares. Maryland-based Rock Springs Mngmt LP has invested 0.14% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 977 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 5,174 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.58% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 7,733 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 204,428 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 471,841 shares. Citigroup invested in 36,459 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 190,249 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03M shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $95.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43 million for 32.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

