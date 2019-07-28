Open Text Adr (OTEX) Holder Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Stake; Applied Materials (AMAT) Position Boosted by Aureus Asset Management Llc

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 14,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 53,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 653,203 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 10,905 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.32% or 495,865 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,779 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1,408 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Com. Old Natl National Bank In accumulated 0.02% or 7,331 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.55M shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 5,036 shares. 5,777 are held by Tanaka Cap. Weiss Multi accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com accumulated 520 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 353,853 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oxbow Llc owns 0.36% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 75,296 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 7,970 shares to 372,407 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.86 million for 29.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Pete And Chem Corp Adr (NYSE:SNP) by 6,327 shares to 74,787 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 30,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

