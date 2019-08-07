Open Bank (OPBK) to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019; Points International LTD.HARES (PCOM) Shorts Up By 12.29%

Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. PCOM’s SI was 32,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 29,300 shares previously. With 83,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s short sellers to cover PCOM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 40,302 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Erick Georgiou to Succeed D’Amico; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION

Open Bank (NASDAQ:OPBK) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:OPBK) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Open Bank’s current price of $8.81 translates into 0.57% yield. Open Bank’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 3,687 shares traded. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OPBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ OP Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPBK); 26/04/2018 – OP Bancorp 1Q EPS 22c

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Open Bank that provides banking services and products in California. The company has market cap of $138.52 million. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including business line of credit, business term loans, and commercial real estate term loans; trade financing services and products comprising issuance of letters of credit, import and export financing, revolving lines of credit, clean and documentary collections, and others; small and medium sized business administration lending products; and home mortgage financial solutions.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $173.54 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.

