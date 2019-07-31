Open Bank (OPBK) to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019; DOREL INDUSTRIES CLASS B SUBORDINAT (DIIBF) Shorts Raised By 105.56%

Open Bank (NASDAQ:OPBK) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:OPBK) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Open Bank’s current price of $9.90 translates into 0.51% yield. Open Bank’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 10,287 shares traded. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OPBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ OP Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPBK); 26/04/2018 – OP Bancorp 1Q EPS 22c

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC CLASS B SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had an increase of 105.56% in short interest. DIIBF’s SI was 11,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 105.56% from 5,400 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 2 days are for DOREL INDUSTRIES INC CLASS B SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s short sellers to cover DIIBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 704 shares traded. Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Open Bank that provides banking services and products in California. The company has market cap of $155.66 million. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including business line of credit, business term loans, and commercial real estate term loans; trade financing services and products comprising issuance of letters of credit, import and export financing, revolving lines of credit, clean and documentary collections, and others; small and medium sized business administration lending products; and home mortgage financial solutions.

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company has market cap of $229.62 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. It currently has negative earnings. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of childrenÂ’s accessories, including infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

More news for Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Dorel Industries Inc. – Turnaround Unlikely To Happen Any Time Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Dorel Industries, Inc.B 2017 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 05, 2017 is yet another important article.