Opaleye Management Upped Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) as Market Value Rose; As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted Holding

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 116,615 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX)

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 393,933 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.35M, up from 384,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 2.30M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. MIDDLETON FRED A had bought 30,000 shares worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10. DEMSKI MARTHA J bought $64,800 worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Comm owns 523,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.39M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% stake. Opaleye holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 1.47M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 295,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.96 million shares. Pnc Group has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 148 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 24,138 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 29,098 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 557,029 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 443,743 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd. Redmile Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.43% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chimerix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix (CMRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 85,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BB&T Corp. (BBT) CEO King Sees No Cataclysmic Turn to Negative Rates – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Barclays Conf. – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 133,104 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc reported 2.46% stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.32 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru has 1.09 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Iberiabank has 8,580 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 1.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cap Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.05% or 34,234 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated invested in 67,187 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 858,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allstate owns 65,404 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Comm invested 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Field & Main Retail Bank holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.49% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 94,646 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,350 shares.