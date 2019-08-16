Opaleye Management Upped Holding in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) as Valuation Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Position by $7.97 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $206.35. About 21.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 206,195 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.26M shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 15,335 shares. Smith Moore has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers Trust Company invested in 2.97% or 55,215 shares. At Bankshares has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.34 million shares. 13,640 were reported by Meridian Mngmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3.08% stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.78M shares. Chilton Cap Management Lc reported 157,994 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Orrstown Finance Serv Inc accumulated 8,113 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dupont Management Corp accumulated 472,912 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has 20,345 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd owns 94,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 26,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 43,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,719 shares. Tci Wealth reported 26 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited reported 0% stake. Ameritas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 4,242 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 158,751 shares in its portfolio. 1.81 million were reported by Great Point Prns Limited Liability Corp. Franklin reported 3.74 million shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd invested 0.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 132,439 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.09M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc holds 2.23% or 213,800 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 907,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock.