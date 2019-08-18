Opaleye Management Upped Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) by $2.88 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position by $404,364; Stock Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 37,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 854,053 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 423,151 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 101,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & accumulated 161,611 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Macquarie Grp Inc Inc accumulated 203,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.89M shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 13,691 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 411,780 shares. 945 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 6,800 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 4,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,079 are owned by Woodstock. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 40,483 shares.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme beats Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme: A Promising Long-Term Pick For The Healthcare Investor – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Epizyme to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme resumes enrollment in tazemetostat studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares to 108,525 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 907,457 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 109,882 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 788 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 8,441 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 17,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP reported 144,824 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 97 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4.29M were reported by Rech Investors. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34,515 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Prudential accumulated 118,903 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 11,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,098 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Texas Roadhouse Analysts Agree: Wait For A Better Entry Point In Stock – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “A Stellar 2018 Gets Shade From Higher Expenses at Texas Roadhouse – Fox Business” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman On Restaurants: Buy Texas Roadhouse, Sell Yum, Hold Starbucks – Benzinga” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse Second Quarter Results: Slow and Steady – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2018.