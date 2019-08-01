Opaleye Management Trimmed Its Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) as Shares Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $252.32. About 828,433 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 9.11M shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.68 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,327 were accumulated by Bourgeon Capital Ltd. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 72,294 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust Communications reported 3,903 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware invested in 1,963 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America accumulated 775 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 300 shares stake. Boston Family Office Llc has 0.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,165 shares. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 159,166 shares. Ally has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,000 shares. New England Rech Mgmt stated it has 3,590 shares. 13,256 were accumulated by Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,457 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 1,270 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).