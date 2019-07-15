Opaleye Management Trimmed Its Codexis (CDXS) Stake by $5.50 Million; Shares Declined; Private Ocean Trimmed Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $4.30 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 162,999 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.14 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 150,340 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 24,243 shares. 156,505 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. 18,146 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. 9,635 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd Co. Nantahala Capital Ltd reported 5.36M shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Essex Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 175,964 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.05% or 876,152 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 340,262 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Baillie Gifford And owns 3.06M shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Dorsey Wright And Assoc accumulated 0% or 882 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.94 million for 57.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.