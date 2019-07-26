Opaleye Management Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Cut by $12.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Centre Asset Management Holds Position in Quanta Services (PWR)

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 6.84 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.83 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $439,525. $745,468 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Kennedy Joseph T.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 60,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Partners LP has 0.52% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 2,500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 131,825 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.26M shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 125,225 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Emory University invested 1.97% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.24 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Inc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kistler holds 900 shares. Opaleye Mgmt Incorporated reported 645,000 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 6,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.25M shares.