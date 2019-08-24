Opaleye Management Position In Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Was Has Raised; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Wintergreen Advisers Cut Position by $1.62 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.29 million shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 83,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 11,629 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 415,064 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 4.44 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 14,800 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd has 64,719 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 29,377 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 72,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59,000 are held by Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company. Artal Group Inc Sa reported 800,000 shares stake. 109,826 were reported by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Citigroup owns 12,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 59,900 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Soroban Prtnrs Lp owns 7.71% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.55M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 7,479 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 2,630 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.62% or 2.43 million shares. Farmers Bank holds 9,750 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. S&Co holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 67,502 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osterweis Capital invested in 9,084 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 87,670 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,338 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank Trust Company accumulated 11,025 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.