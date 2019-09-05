Opaleye Management Position in Epizyme (EPZM) Raised by $2.88 Million; Ctc Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $32.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $291.95. About 6.65M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 233,039 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme Reports Business Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 449,160 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 82,048 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management reported 59,205 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.64M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 24,742 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 167,842 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 69,472 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 404,554 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 203,200 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 75,000 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06M shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 278,343 shares to 780,955 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix’s Market Share Is Shrinking, But It’s Still the King of Video Streaming – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Sell Netflix Stock for Whatâ€™s Becoming An â€˜Un-Balanceâ€™ Sheet – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.