Opaleye Management Maintains Position in Chimerix (CMRX); Credit Capital Investments Stake in Mylan N V (MYL) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 626,090 shares traded or 73.73% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 66,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 46,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.76 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan: Merger With Pfizer’s Upjohn Changes The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing What Happens If Fitch Sacks Mylan – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Mylan Shares Will Rebound This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “EpiPen Shortage: Mylan (MYL) Stock Falls on Continued Scarce Supply – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. $104,316 worth of stock was bought by Sherman Michael A. on Monday, May 20. MIDDLETON FRED A also bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chimerix Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals for Brincidofovir – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chimerix to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chimerix – Years Behind The Competition – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Latest Biotechnology Advancements may be Key to Unlock new Autism Treatments – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Presents Results from Post-hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Study – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.