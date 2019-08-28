Opaleye Management Lifted Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $880,600; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gruss & Co Upped Its Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 6.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 62,490 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Invests Llc reported 84,338 shares stake. 357,431 were reported by Charles Schwab. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 100,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited invested in 25,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 34,800 shares. Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 370,183 shares stake. Carroll Assoc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 8,165 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 50,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 0.12% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 30,832 shares. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 9,834 shares. 44,861 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 7,522 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,700 are held by Seatown Holdg Pte Limited. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,864 shares. Credit Cap invested in 21,200 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Garde Capital Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 74,427 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.64M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 79,386 shares. Maverick has 5.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.49 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.32M shares stake. The California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.16% or 56,401 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

