Opaleye Management Lifted Its Position in Epizyme (EPZM) as Share Value Declined; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 593,848 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation has 945 shares. Opaleye invested in 1.37M shares or 4.68% of the stock. Daiwa Gp holds 0% or 504 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 72,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 167,842 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 101,959 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.77M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 12,991 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 246 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.72% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. International Group Incorporated accumulated 37,992 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.