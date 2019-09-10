Opaleye Management Increases Holding in Dermira (DERM); As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Decatur Capital Management Increased by $2.39 Million Its Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 3.58 million shares traded or 158.30% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.19M market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 703,673 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 334,101 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 245,083 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited invested in 22,091 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 3,600 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 17,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns reported 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Yhb Invest owns 78,840 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 29,384 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,039 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 3,000 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 53,340 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 74,593 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 19,129 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 335,023 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Management Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,582 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 22,228 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 100 shares. 16,260 are held by Jefferies Ltd Liability. Northern Tru accumulated 439,374 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,165 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 240,211 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 84,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications owns 4,958 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Baker Bros Limited Partnership reported 906,943 shares stake. C World Wide Gru Holding A S stated it has 324,884 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 189,819 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 39,630 shares.