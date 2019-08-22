Opaleye Management Increased Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $880,600; Colony Group Has Upped Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $587,044

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 111.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 6,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.25. About 777,467 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 109,718 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 19,587 shares to 2,513 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,894 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns accumulated 5,594 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 206,110 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,824 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 244,179 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Gru Ltd has invested 1.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,270 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 3,705 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Co has 3.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 24,915 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Eventide Asset Management Llc owns 227,000 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.2% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dupont Mgmt reported 27,773 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 131 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 27,375 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 15,003 shares. 68,652 are held by Tekla Capital Mngmt. Blackrock Inc owns 4.11M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 10,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Farallon Capital Management Lc holds 0.21% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 365,674 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 36,336 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.09% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 7,522 shares. Partner Fund Management LP has invested 0.9% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

