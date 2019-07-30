Opaleye Management Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Raytheon (RTN) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Position by $1.08 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 696,204 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares to 27,781 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 27,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,502 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department accumulated 2,536 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 3,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 19,556 shares. Alkeon Llc holds 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 249,295 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 0.84% or 25,808 shares. First Amer National Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,512 shares. Earnest Ltd holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Natl Bank holds 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,478 shares. Gideon Incorporated has 6,821 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs invested in 4,900 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 33,830 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 440,360 shares. Coastline Com reported 0.33% stake. Sigma Planning accumulated 12,036 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth stated it has 0.14% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Artal Grp Inc Sa has 800,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 18,041 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% or 7,646 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Lc invested in 26,519 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 281,377 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 72,411 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 14,420 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability holds 70,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Forbes J M & Llp reported 10,800 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.