Opaleye Management Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Has Lowered by $1.73 Million; Cato Class A (CATO) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Cato Corp Class A (CATO) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 72,511 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $895,000, down from 127,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cato Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 99,892 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Cato; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Cato; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 2 Years; 24/05/2018 – The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 5 PCT TO $67.2 MLN; 12/04/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Months; 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 216,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 724,168 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 130,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CATO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 3.71% less from 19.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univ Health Rlty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 16,701 shares to 57,226 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.