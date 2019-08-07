Opaleye Management Holding in Dermira (DERM) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 625,208 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 16.44M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,501 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.