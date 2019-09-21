Opaleye Management Has Upped Holding in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) by $4.20 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Maintains Holding in Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 471,193 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Phot; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 45,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 100,177 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 54,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 4.11M shares traded or 348.79% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 30,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 17,008 shares to 7,092 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,239 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

