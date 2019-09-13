Opaleye Management Has Upped Chimerix (CMRX) Position; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Truenorth Has Decreased Holding by $879,384 as Stock Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 170,397 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 3,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.49. About 3.27M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316. On Friday, May 10 MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 30,000 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 5,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 114,241 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 797,601 shares. California Employees Retirement has 77,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 6,490 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 304,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 22,359 shares stake. Redmile Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.56M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2,500 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 500 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 295,620 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 22,365 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 24,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 2.71 million shares stake. 683 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 20,907 shares to 338,741 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc accumulated 1.2% or 75,708 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 37,785 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 16,517 shares. Prentiss Smith & Commerce Incorporated holds 0.51% or 2,977 shares. Nottingham Advsrs has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Financial accumulated 16,925 shares. Wetherby Asset, a California-based fund reported 17,090 shares. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Cap Limited Liability holds 52,404 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Com holds 0.52% or 57,036 shares in its portfolio. 1,674 are held by Boston Partners. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 4.55% or 70,316 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price Cap has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.22 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.