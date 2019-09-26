Opaleye Management Has Raised Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.29 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 461,586 shares traded or 26.52% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 22,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 6,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 29,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Group holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,175 shares. Argyle holds 1.93% or 89,221 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 238,497 were reported by St Germain D J. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mairs & Power invested in 115,932 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri owns 0.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 125,505 shares. Brick Kyle Associates holds 2.03% or 38,165 shares. 25.91M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 10,903 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Incorporated accumulated 99,114 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). James Investment Research holds 464,884 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 4,600 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 335,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.