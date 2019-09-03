Opaleye Management Has Raised Holding in Dermira (DERM) by $4.23 Million; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Declined, Orbimed Advisors Lowered Holding

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 476,904 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.57M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 5.80 million shares traded or 174.21% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 605,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dermira, Inc. (DERM) CEO Tom Wiggans on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2019 : AMD, FTCH, INVH, ACB, SQQQ, NOMD, TME, CHK, ERIC, DERM, QQQ, MU – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Com has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Eam Limited Co has 0.6% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 181,513 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 439,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 15,213 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Franklin has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 1.37 million shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 628 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.58 million shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 59,485 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 36,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc holds 41,902 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 204,702 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp invested in 0.77% or 2.58M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 649,871 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $554.66M for 10.62 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron-Sanofi Get Favorable Ruling Against Amgen in Court – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.