Opaleye Management Has Lowered Holding in Codexis (CDXS) by $5.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stake by $1.06 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 222,772 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 693,294 shares traded or 41.80% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17

More important recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,087 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.71 million were reported by Lord Abbett And Llc. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 36,180 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl stated it has 9,635 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 19,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 20,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 34,000 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 52,782 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 579,687 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Howe & Rusling has 5,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 85,324 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 20,652 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 316 shares.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.