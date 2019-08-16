Opaleye Management Has Lifted Its Dermira (DERM) Position by $4.23 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed by $891,966 Its Position

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 36,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 457,826 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc by 1,175 shares to 2,655 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.