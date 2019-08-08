Opaleye Management Has Increased Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 2.81 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 301,135 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

