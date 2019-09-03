Opaleye Management Has Increased Dermira (DERM) Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Lifted by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.65. About 1.27M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 24,825 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 67,200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 173,832 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 39,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 13,582 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.28% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 2.21 million shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Co reported 181,513 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 157,191 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 269 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 23,863 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Voya reported 13,486 shares stake.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Dermira (DERM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JD.com’s Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Regulators Torpedo Tencent Music Entertainment – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.