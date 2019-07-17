Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Axogen (AXGN) by $4.20 Million; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Share Price Rose, American National Bank Has Cut Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 270,512 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

American National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 75 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 90,915 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 17,769 shares. Benedict Advsrs owns 27,241 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 60,693 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern Corp has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fairview Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 128,668 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 34,373 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group invested in 0.3% or 2.03M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 699,736 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fagan Associates Incorporated holds 0.38% or 5,525 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,587 shares to 15,910 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

