Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Axogen (AXGN) by $4.20 Million; Aperio Group Holding In Zoetis (ZTS) Was Upped

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 123,286 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47M, up from 312,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 571,913 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avance® Nerve Graft Receives Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AxoGen beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AxoGen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axogen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. â€“ AXGN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares to 213,800 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 276,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 13,474 shares to 61,386 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 28,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,007 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” with publication date: July 12, 2019.