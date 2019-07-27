Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Codexis (CDXS) Stake by $5.50 Million; Stock Price Declined; Tekla Capital Management Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Lifted by $5.16 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 65,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54M, up from 391,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 163,354 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 116,309 shares to 529,133 shares, valued at $45.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 87,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,908 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings.