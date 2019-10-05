Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Codexis (CDXS) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Argent Capital Management Increased Its Vonage Holdings (VG) Position by $767,470; Stock Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corporation (VG) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 69,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 369,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 300,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.11 million shares traded or 95.61% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 220,014 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 11,439 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company owns 94,776 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 10,932 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 12,780 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Voloridge Management Limited Liability holds 10,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 186,091 shares. United Automobile Association owns 16,381 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 856 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 64,300 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,390 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). First Light Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.21M shares or 3.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J bought 10,000 shares worth $133,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 275,227 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 75,134 shares. Amer Grp invested in 169,402 shares. Perkins Cap reported 90,575 shares stake. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% or 47,602 shares. Kepos LP owns 0.04% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 38,596 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 1.81 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.74 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 356,980 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 103,200 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 6,404 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 8.52M shares or 0.18% of the stock.

