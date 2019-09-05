Opaleye Management Has Decreased Codexis (CDXS) Stake by $5.50 Million as Stock Value Declined; Private Management Group Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Decreased by $1.76 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 757,456 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 220,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 613,672 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares to 213,800 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 11,878 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 640,121 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp Inc has 32,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 79,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 61,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.41 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Citigroup reported 18,146 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 33,364 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.92 million shares. D E Shaw And reported 52,782 shares stake.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,093 activity. NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000 worth of stock.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 20.29 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 8,100 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has 4.53 million shares. Jefferies Group Limited owns 16,751 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 266,121 shares. Gp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,000 shares stake. 318,466 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 365,350 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 177,713 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 22,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De owns 181,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 485,086 shares. Element Cap Management Lc holds 37,758 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 477,766 shares in its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 16,399 shares to 876,106 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 30,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.