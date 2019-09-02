Opaleye Management Has Decreased Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding as Share Value Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Raised by Ycg Llc

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 5.00M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37 million shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin has 85,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Fagan Associate Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Artisan Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 67,330 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability invested in 33,500 shares. 2.48 million were accumulated by Adage Capital Gru. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd owns 465,045 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0.01% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Lp has invested 5.74% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). C Grp Holdings A S has 0.2% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 66,503 shares. Biondo Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Donaldson Capital Management Lc holds 25,944 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 80,703 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sit Investment Associate stated it has 45,631 shares. 74,785 were reported by Underhill Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 39,312 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 83,609 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Whittier Company stated it has 52,996 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 24,071 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 26,928 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

