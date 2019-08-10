Opaleye Management Has Cut Its Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $12.10 Million as Share Value Rose; As Waters Corp. (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut by $1.22 Million Its Holding

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.07% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 28.44M shares traded or 236.67% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amarin Corporation Stock Is Exploding Higher Today – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/17: (EBAY) (IBM) Higher; (LLNW) (NFLX) (AMRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Limited Company invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prescott Group Inc Incorporated Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 259,523 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 0.19% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 0.33% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 19,719 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 2,400 shares. 450,000 are owned by Polar Llp. Pura Vida Invests Limited Company invested in 235,204 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 36,061 shares. Baker Bros Limited Partnership holds 43.21 million shares. Perkins Capital Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 23,500 shares. Jefferies Group has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 34,104 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 233,375 are owned by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advsr Asset Inc holds 8,446 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 3 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,262 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc owns 27,000 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 2,789 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Focused Wealth owns 600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 4,710 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.06% stake. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,878 shares. Rockland accumulated 1,136 shares. Virtu Llc accumulated 0.04% or 2,686 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.01% or 41,578 shares in its portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, February 12.