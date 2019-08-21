Opaleye Management Has Cut Its Axogen (AXGN) Stake as Share Value Declined; Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding Held by Renaissance Technologies Llc

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 467,595 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 2119.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 580,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 608,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 2.12M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares to 213,800 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 241,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

