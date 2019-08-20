Opaleye Management Cut Its Stake in Axogen (AXGN) as Market Value Declined; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $333,710

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.98. About 225,652 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $640.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 220,769 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aon plc (AON) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AxoGen beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Axogen, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Axogen, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.